Shopping for Women Offers Shop a Docket Coupons

Sydney, New South Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- For women, shopping is one of the major forms of entertainment in Australia. Bargain hunting, taking advantage of sales and special offers, and getting the best deals is a reward in itself, on top of the purchases themselves. Shopping for Women is a website dedicated to maximising the enjoyment of the shopping experience by listing deals, hosting competitions, posting recipes and blogs on the hot topics of the season.



The site homepage is a collection of feature boxes, including featured brands and promotions from affiliates such as My Net Sale, and the sidebar lists categories such as fashion, health & beauty, food & beverages and travel, indicating the wide array of discounted shopping options available to users. The aim is to create a vibrant resource that can act as a one-stop reference point for women seeking deals.



Among the latest promotions are a free one week membership to Curves Gym and competitions including prizes like a $1000 dollar Woolworths gift card or a New York fashion shopping spree.



Shopping for Women has recently added Shop A Docket coupons to its list of offers and promotions. Shop A Docket has been providing vouchers for 25 years and has recently moved to creating online vouchers. This means 93% of Australian household shoppers can get voucher deals nationally, state wide and locally, providing a much broader scope of potential savings that has seen them hit the top 100 fastest growing companies. Shop for Women has leapt to support them in this transition and is a handy portal through which to get access to shopadocket.com.au vouchers.



A spokesperson for ShoppingforWomen.com.au explained, “Shopping for clothes is great, but we didn’t see a need to limit ourselves solely to fashion. Women’s needs extend far beyond clothes and we want to cater to them all, so we offer a broad range of discounts, coupons and offers. We still cover high-end fashion like Lisa Ho, we just also promote entertainment deals like QuickFlix, Roses Only, Mag Nation and Snap Fish. Shop A Docket vouchers offer deals in every aspect of modern life, and help make those dollars stretch further.”



About Shopping for Women

Shopping for Women is a new website focused on bringing savings to Australian women. They offer discounts, vouchers, promotions and competitions for holidays, beauty, jewellery, activities and more, as well as hosting a blog on women’s issues. For more information, please visit: http://www.shoppingforwomen.com.au