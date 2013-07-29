Shopping Resale 247 - New Ebook Enlightens Readers on the Benefits of Buying Resale

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- There is no limit to the things a person wants but today's economic conditions have had a great impact on the people’s buying power, people have to curb their spending in order to compensate for the increase in prices of basic life’s necessities. Only a few people seem to be untouched by the ill effects of the current economic condition. They seem to be doing rather well and are still able to buy the things they want. It might seem that such people have a lot of money to spend, but actually most people who are doing rather well in current times know how to spend their money wisely and get the things they want but also save money. Their secret? Buying resale.



While buying retail makes sense for some products, for more luxury products buying resale, people get a much better deal. There are clear advantages of buying resale such as when shopping for Diamonds, Jewelry, electronics like Blue Ray Players, or designer goods from Coach or Versace, people usually do not consider resale, they just go straight to a retail shops, the problem here is that they end up paying way too much when they can get identical products in top-notch condition when buying resale. Buying resale does require some skill and understanding and most people are unaware of these tricks.



Fortunately for them a book named “Shopping Resale 247” has been published to help people understand why shopping resale makes sense. This book will show them how they have been losing an incredible amount of money every time they purchase an item from retail and help them learn important and useful tips about how to buy resale.



The author of Shopping Resale 247, Michael Harry has written this book in order to teach people the ins and outs of shopping resale in a way that will save them a lot of money while getting the exact same products others paid much more for. All one needs is a keen eye to spot bargains and the information given in this book.



Many people have already benefited a lot from this book and one of them shares his success:



“Thank you Michael Harry for opening my eyes, as you have taught me some valuable skills to get better deals on products I like. Yes, after reading Michael’s book I bought a used computer with the exact specs I needed, a necklace for my mother-in-law that exceeded her expectations (and did not ruin my budget), and a used watch (brand new though) for myself at a fraction of the new price.”



Shopping Resale 247 kindle edition is available at: http://www.amazon.com/Shopping-Resale-247-ebook/dp/B007VU3Y7S/ref=sr_1_fkmr2_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1373212459&sr=8-1-fkmr2&keywords=shop+resale+247



Media Contact:

Michael Harry

224-730-1183

shopresale247@gmail.com

twitter.com/shopresale247