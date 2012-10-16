Shopping the Globe Launches Green Floral Crafts to Sell Eco-Friendly Home Décor Kits

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Shopping the Globe, a San Jose, CA-based purveyor of home décor accents, announced today the creation of Green Floral Crafts, a new business division offering handmade floral products and natural decorative branches made from earth-friendly and renewable resources. Green Floral Crafts pairs these handcrafted floral products with Shopping the Globe’s signature line of green and eco-friendly tall vases to create pre-designed “visual statement-in-a-box” home décor kits.



In 2005, Leia J. Tunnaye founded Shopping the Globe with the goal of offering lifestyle décor that was not only distinctive and elegant, but also environmentally friendly. In addition to having a positive “green” impact, Tunnaye also wanted to provide important socioeconomic benefits to her native Southeast Asia by sourcing her handcrafted goods from small towns and villages, thereby helping to the support micro-economies in these communities.



“I wanted it to be possible for families of artisans to earn a living in their hometowns, practicing their crafts without having to migrate to the larger cities to find work,” said Tunnaye, “In this way, we are helping to preserve the local cultures and traditions in these small towns.”



Over the last six years, Tunnaye noticed that Shopping the Globe’s best-selling products were their large floor vases made from natural bamboo poles and natural mango wood. As a complement to these large vases, she realized there was a need for lasting floral products that did not require frequent watering or discarding, but also matched the natural and sustainable theme of the vases. She and her team began to source, from both Asia and the United States, natural dried, preserved and handcrafted floral products made from once living plants and botanicals. Thus, Green Floral Crafts was born.



“We came up with the idea of selling pre-designed vase-and-floral kits through Green Floral Crafts,” said Ms. Tunnaye, “That way, our customers could open up a box containing everything they needed - including the large vase and the right botanical arrangement for that big vase - follow some simple instructions, and easily create their own visually stunning accent pieces for their home.”



In addition to featuring a wide range of natural dried flowers, Green Floral Crafts also sells a variety of artificial flowers to perfectly accent anyone’s home décor taste.



To read a multitude of tips for using natural botanicals and vases to decorate the home, or for more information about Green Floral Crafts, visit http://GreenFloralCrafts.com



Green Floral Crafts offers one of the largest online selections of flowers, branches and botanicals, all made from natural, earth-friendly and renewable resources. The company's website, www.GreenFloralCrafts.com, offers a wide array of dried flowers, preserved flowers, natural dried branches and florals handcrafted from once living plants. The store caters to both the individual shopper as well as event planners, designers and decorators who wish to buy in bulk quantities. Site visitors can find popular items such as curly willow (both dried and fresh when in season), Mitsumata, natural birch, and many others in their natural state or artfully dyed into a diverse selection of colors to match any occasion.



