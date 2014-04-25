ShopPlay Launches New Spring Beauty Products with Discounts

Hove, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Here is great news for those looking for some cost-effective make-up, leading online retailer ShopPlay has recently launched its spring range of new beauty products with great discounts.



ShopPlay, has been operating successfully since 2004. The seasoned online retail portal stocks genuine branded beauty & gaming products, catering all across the globe.



“We are really excited to announce that our latest range of premium beauty products have been launched with good discounts. Whether you are interested in a new Estee Lauder makeup set or planning the latest MAC lipstick- there are handy rebates in everything. Branded beauty products are unreachable for many given the hefty price tag but our discounted spring launches would ensure an easy branded purchase for them,” said the ShopPlay sales official.



ShopPlay displayed discounts on almost every top notch branded beauty products including rejuvenating make-up sets, creams and serums from MAC, Yves Saint Laurent, Molton Brown etc. ShopPlay’s spring discount offer is also available on a wide assortment of elite fragrances & after shave lotions from Christian Dior, Giorgio Armani and Bleu de Chanel.



Added to beauty products, the firm has launched rebates on their new spring gaming products as well. “If you are looking to buy game consoles without hurting your pocket we welcome you to our latest discounted spring gaming offers,” smiled the manager. ShopPlay has also got discounts on its fresh spring tech offers. A wide variety of Apple iPads from the store are available at a great discount at the moment.



“We promise you 100 percent authentic products whether you buy game consoles from us or any beauty product. We have sold around 100,000 gaming and beauty products since 2004 with almost 100 percent customer satisfaction,” stressed the spokesperson.



About ShopPlay

ShopPlay has been a top rated eBay retailer selling 100 percent authentic top branded beauty, gaming and technology products since 2004. To find out more, visit http://www.shopplay.co.uk