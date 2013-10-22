Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Shoprite in South Africa: Local Profile, 2013 market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This is a detailed report covering Shoprite's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in South Africa.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

This is a comprehensive report covering Shoprite's operations in South Africa. It offers an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics. The report also presents revenues and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Economic growth in South Africa has been relatively slow and the country continues to face issues at the macroeconomic levels, which have negatively impacted consumer confidence. The economy struggles with a high inflation rate, decreased disposable income, a high unemployment rate, and many similar issues. These issues, at a macroeconomic level, continue to impact the performance of the local retail industry.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The report provides detailed information on Shoprite's operations and strategy in South Africa. Additionally, it presents revenues and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.



Key Features and Benefits

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Shoprite's operations in South Africa and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.



The report presents Shoprite's strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.



A unique table that presents the information of major retailers in South Africa. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception in South Africa.



An insightful analysis of Shoprite in South Africa, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.



The report provides revenue data for Shoprite and its key competitors in South Africa. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors, and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.



Key Market Issues

Retailers in South Africa have struggled due to the weak economic conditions, including a high inflation rate and unemployment rate, which have negatively affected consumer spending.



Key Highlights

The retailer plans to expand its presence in the country by opening new stores; primarily Shoprite and Usave stores.



The retailer plans to spend considerably in its backend operations to offer products at low prices to consumers.



Companies Mentioned



Shoprite South Africa, Shoprite



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144661/shoprite-in-south-africa-local-profile-2013.html



Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

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