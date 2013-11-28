"Shoprite in South Africa: Local Profile, 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Conlumino, "Shoprite in South Africa: Local Profile, 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- This is a detailed report covering Shoprite's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in South Africa.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This is a comprehensive report covering Shoprite's operations in South Africa. It offers an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics. The report also presents revenues and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Economic growth in South Africa has been relatively slow and the country continues to face issues at the macroeconomic levels, which have negatively impacted consumer confidence. The economy struggles with a high inflation rate, decreased disposable income, a high unemployment rate, and many similar issues. These issues, at a macroeconomic level, continue to impact the performance of the local retail industry.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides detailed information on Shoprite's operations and strategy in South Africa. Additionally, it presents revenues and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Shoprite's operations in South Africa and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.
The report presents Shoprite's strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.
A unique table that presents the information of major retailers in South Africa. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception in South Africa.
An insightful analysis of Shoprite in South Africa, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.
The report provides revenue data for Shoprite and its key competitors in South Africa. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors, and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.
Key Market Issues
Retailers in South Africa have struggled due to the weak economic conditions, including a high inflation rate and unemployment rate, which have negatively affected consumer spending.
Key Highlights
The retailer plans to expand its presence in the country by opening new stores; primarily Shoprite and Usave stores.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Shoprite South Africa, Shoprite
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Massmart in South Africa: Local Profile, 2013
- SPAR in South Africa: Local Profile, 2013
- Truworths in South Africa: Local Profile, 2013
- Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in South Africa, 2013
- Petroleum, Oil and Gas Corporation of South Africa (SOC) Ltd - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Africa Oil Corporation (AOI) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Travel and Tourism in South Africa to 2017
- Global LNG Industry, 2013 - Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Liquefaction and Regasification Terminals to 2017
- Tullow Oil plc (TLW) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Global Planned Oil and Chemicals Storage Industry, 2013 - Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Planned Terminals to 2017