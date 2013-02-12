Shoptobegreen.com Pops Up with Small Green Products

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Shoptobegreen.com announces it's Pop Up Store. The popular online specialty boutique will be bringing it's real world Pop Up Store to many events in Arizona and the greater Southwest.



Shoptobegreen.com was founded by New York designer Mistie Dawn. After relocating to Arizona, the green shop owner-founder, product designer and buyer became inspired to develop a line of eco friendly decor while renovating her own new home.



Mistie Dawn describes her philosophy for Shoptobegreen.com, "I look for only the best green products, made out of high quality materials that are creatively made. I whittle out the green wash products so that you don't have to. High-end design and beauty are just as important to me as how and what our products are made of. I am always searching for new and unique green products so check ShoptobeGreen.com often as it is constantly updated. I look for products that I want to bring into my own home."



To see Mistie Dawn's own green products up close, and those she incorporates from other artisans, look for the Shoptobegreen Pop Up Store at the Artisan's Markets in the Phoenix, Arizona area. The Shoptobegreen Pop Up Store updates its event calendar on it's website at http://www.shoptobegreen.com/pop-upstoreandevents.aspx.



Mistie Dawn

623-252-5470

info@shoptobegreen.com