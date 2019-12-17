Shore Summer Rentals Announces the Launch of Their Brand New Website

Somers Point, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- For over 16 years, Shore Summer Rentals has provided beachgoers with beautiful and affordable beach vacation rentals in LBI and the rest of the Jersey Shore. Owners and renters alike have benefited from a wide range of services, including considerations for pets, location preferences, easy-to-find listings and, as always, exceptional personalized service. Although countless renters and owners have been pleased with Shore Summer Rentals, the company knew its website was in need of an upgrade for the benefit of its customers. At the beginning of 2020, Shore Summer Rentals is excited to officially launch its brand new, state-of-the-art website with upgrades galore, including even more of the outstanding features for which it is already known.



With increased text size, a cleaner and more aesthetically-pleasing layout, and an even more user-friendly interface, renters will easily access all the information they need to book their shore vacation rentals in Ocean City, NJ, and beyond. Owners will be able to list their properties more easily than ever. Additionally, the new website will provide effortless access to summer rental blog posts replete with valuable information, travel tips and tricks, shore town dining suggestions, and much more.



With Shore Summer Rentals' new website, finding rental listings will also be easier than ever before. Renters will be able to create individual accounts and choose and save their favorite rentals. They can also simply use the quick search on the homepage to type in their vacation location, choose the dates needed, room preferences, and a wide selection of vacation rentals will populate in seconds for renters to contact the owners directly. Shore Summer Rentals will also implement iCal to sync calendars across certain platforms and other booking site calendars.



Shore Summer Rentals is proud to offer the best service and rental properties online, and the company looks forward to enhancing users' experiences even more with the launch of the new and improved website. Watch this video for a sneak peek of the website upgrade.



About ShoreSummerRentals.com

ShoreSummerRentals.com has helped renters and property owners rent property at the New Jersey Shore since 2004. Because renters book directly with owners, renters are exempt from paying both the NJ Shore Rental Tax, as well as booking fees often charged by competitors. The higher the rental rate, the more the renter saves. On the other hand, owners only pay one low price per year to secure unlimited bookings without having to pay service fees or commissions, boosting ROI significantly.



With a variety of search filters, renters are able to choose from a selection of properties that most closely suit their needs. The staff at ShoreSummerRentals.com can help guide anyone through either side of the rental process. For those interested in renting, there's no better team to turn to for New Jersey Shore rental needs. To learn more, visit ShoreSummerRentals.com.