Shore Summer Rentals Owner Discusses Tourism in the Age of COVID-19 in Accuweather Interview

Somers Point, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2020 -- As a leading source for vacation rental listings at the New Jersey Shore, the team at Shore Summer Rentals has its finger on the pulse of the area's tourism industry, which remains in a holding pattern during the coronavirus crisis. Recently, Shore Summer Rentals co-owner Maria Kirk was asked by Accuweather to share her thoughts about how COVID-19 has impacted Jersey Shore tourism.



Maria offered a message of hope, telling rental property owners and renters who have booked reservations to "hang tight" and remain patient while waiting for the pandemic to pass. She predicted that once restrictions are lifted, this could be one of the busiest Jersey Shore booking seasons in recent memory, as eager vacationers look to enjoy a much-needed getaway without having to travel far from home. She encouraged prospective renters to reach out to property owners and make arrangements now, because demand for beach rentals is likely to skyrocket if "social distancing" recommendations are relaxed. Maria is asking owners to work with renters directly to come up with a fair way to handle any rentals that were supposed to occur during the short-term rental ban. She suggests offering credits for another date or full refunds if they can. Each individual town has their own tentative ends date for the ban. Those dates gets evaluated every couple of weeks by each individual township with the guidance of the Governor's office.



While expressing concern for property owners who depend on the rental income they earn every year during the four-month tourism season, Maria said she is confident that New Jersey residents will endure this challenge with the same strength and resilience they've shown in other crises over the years. That being said, Maria hopes there will be help for NJ Shore homeowners and small business owners, by their government, if this pandemic keeps things closed through the summer.



For assistance in listing a beach house for rent in New Jersey, or to request a rental, individuals are encouraged to visit Shore Summer Rentals. Maria and her team continue to work hard through the COVID-19 crisis to serve the shore tourism community and are available to answer questions, if they can, or address concerns, so feel free to contact Shore Summer Rentals today.



