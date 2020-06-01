Shore Summer Rentals Unveils Brand New Website with Amazing Features for Renters and Owners

Somers Point, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2020 -- Shore Summer Rentals, one of New Jersey's leading online marketplaces for connecting local vacation homeowners and interested renters, is proud to announce the launch of its new website at https://www.shoresummerrentals.com/. With multiple teams hard at work behind the scenes, the new site has been designed with the user experience in mind. Both renters and owners will find that it's now easier than ever to connect with interested parties, navigate the site, and make well-informed decisions. Shore Summer Rentals invites visitors to explore their new website today — just in time for vacation planning and preparation.



Those who own or are looking to rent a summer vacation rental along the Jersey Shore will find the new Shore Summer Rentals site to have a modern design that greatly improves functionality and increases ease of access. Users will quickly be able to surf through the site and find everything they need. Some of the new features include:



- Cleaner Layout

- User-Friendly Interface

- Easy Navigation

- Renter Quick Search

- Rental Filters

- Rapid Response Functionality

- Owner and Renter Accounts

- Owner Membership Add-ons

- And more



With the summer season coming up, Shore Summer Rentals has brought renters and owners the perfect tool for finding and offering amazing vacation home deals, respectively.



This new website further secures Shore Summer Rentals' top spot as the easiest and smartest choice for connecting local homeowners with interested vacationers. As always, renters get to pocket over 25% of their vacation budget by choosing Shore Summer Rentals over other similar companies, like VRBO and Airbnb. Shore Summer Rentals has made its mission to eliminate fees from user transactions. That's why renters never pay booking fees or New Jersey rental taxes (if the owner owns less than 3 rental units) and owners don't have to worry about hidden fees such as management expenses, referral costs, or commissions. Forgoing such bogus fees helps owners save over $3,000/year when they secure 10 rentals at $2,500/week. In fact, the larger the rental rate, the more they save. Learn more about renter savings here and owner savings here.



During the difficult times that COVID-19 has brought upon everyone, it's important to help small businesses stay strong by shopping locally. For renters interested in booking a beach house rental in Belmar, LBI, Atlantic City, or any other Jersey Shore town, there's no better choice than Shore Summer Rentals.



About ShoreSummerRentals.com

ShoreSummerRentals.com has helped renters and property owners rent property at the New Jersey Shore since 2004. Because renters book directly with owners, renters are exempt from paying both the NJ Shore Rental Tax, as well as booking fees often charged by competitors. The higher the rental rate, the more the renter saves. On the other hand, owners only pay one low price per year to secure unlimited bookings without having to pay service fees or commissions, boosting ROI significantly.



With a variety of search filters, renters are able to choose from a selection of properties that most closely suit their needs. The staff at ShoreSummerRentals.com can help guide anyone through either side of the rental process. For those interested in renting, there's no better team to turn to for New Jersey Shore rental needs. To learn more, visit ShoreSummerRentals.com.