Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2020 -- Short Bowel Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Short Bowel Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



Some of the key facts of the report

1. Approximately 10,000–20,000 people suffer from Short Bowel Syndrome in the United States.

2. The most common Short Bowel Syndrome cause in infants is necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) which accounts for up to 40% of Short Bowel Syndrome patients.



Key benefits of the report

1. Short Bowel Syndrome Market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Short Bowel Syndrome epidemiology and Short Bowel Syndrome market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Short Bowel Syndrome market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Short Bowel Syndrome market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Short Bowel Syndrome market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Short Bowel Syndrome market.



Request for sample pages



Acquired Short Bowel Syndrome cases are common, whereas congenital Short Bowel Syndrome is a relatively rare condition."



Short Bowel Syndrome treatment is directed toward the specific symptoms that are apparent in each individual. It includes nutritional support, medications, surgery, and intestinal transplant.



Short Bowel Syndrome treatment options that may be used to treat individuals are complex and varied. Short Bowel Syndrome therapeutic market size is accounted by therapies directed towards the management of specific symptoms. These include proton pump inhibitors, choleretic agents, antidiarrheal agents, antisecretin agents. Apart from these, the off- symptomatic label therapies, the US FDA approved Zorbtive and pharmacological hormonal therapy, i.e., Teduglutide also contributes toward the market revenue for the disease. In May 2019, Takeda's Gattex (teduglutide) got approval from the US FDA for Short Bowel Syndrome treatment in pediatric patients.



The growing prevalence of short bowel syndrome is expected to drive the growth of the Short Bowel Syndrome market.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Short Bowel Syndrome treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Glepaglutide

2. Apraglutide

And many others



The key players in Short Bowel Syndrome market are:

1. Zealand Pharma A/S

2. Therachon AG



And many others



Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Short Bowel Syndrome: Market Overview at a Glance

3. Short Bowel Syndrome Disease Background and Overview

4. Short Bowel Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Assumptions and Caveats

4.2. Short Bowel Syndrome Geography Wise Prevalent Cases

4.3. United States

4.4. EU-5

4.4.1. Germany

4.4.2. France

4.4.3. Italy

4.4.4. Spain

4.4.5. United Kingdom

4.5. Japan

5. Short Bowel Syndrome Treatment Practices

6. Marketed Products

6.1. Gattex (teduglutide): NPS Pharmaceuticals (Acquired by Shire Plc.)

7. Short Bowel Syndrome Emerging Therapies

7.1. Key Cross Competition

7.2. Glepaglutide: Zealand Pharma A/S

7.3. Apraglutide: Therachon AG

8. Short Bowel Syndrome Market Size

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Total 7MM Short Bowel Syndrome Market Analysis

8.3. Overview of Total Short Bowel Syndrome Market

8.4. 7MM Short Bowel Syndrome Country-Wise Market Analysis

8.4.1. United States

8.4.2. Germany

8.4.3. France

8.4.4. Italy

8.4.5. Spain

8.4.6. United Kingdom

8.4.7 Japan

9. Short Bowel Syndrome Report Methodology

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight



About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.



Contact us:

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+919650213330

SOURCE DelveInsight