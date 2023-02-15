Short Bowel Syndrome Market Is Poised to Touch at High CAGR of 15.9% by 2022-2029

Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2023 -- Growth Dynamics:



The growth of the short bowel syndrome market is due to the rise in the global prevalence of GI disorders like volvulus, Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), in particular, Crohn's disease (CD), which predisposes patients to the development of SBS and mesenteric ischemia is the most common causes for SBS among all the age groups which demand the necessity of the treatment and high cost of parenteral nutrition increases demand for SBS drugs.



Most short bowel syndrome patients are on parenteral nutrition initially until the patient's intestine has been adopted and hemostasis is being maintained. The cost of parenteral nutrition varies from patient to patient and ranges between US$ 150,000 and US$ 586,000 per year. The high cost of parenteral nutrition increases the demand for short bowel syndrome drugs, which have shown the ability to reduce patients' dependence on parenteral nutrition during clinical trials.



For instance, on Feb. 3, 2021, VectivBio Holding AG, apraglutide has the potential to enable patients to minimize the burden from parenteral support by increasing intestinal absorption of fluids, calories, and nutrients. The phase 3 STARS (STudy of ApRaglutide in SBS) trial is a global clinical trial that represents the largest phase 3 trial ever conducted in short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF). STARS is the first trial of a next-generation, long-acting GLP-2 analog, designed to exclusively evaluate a once-weekly dosing interval and to take into account remnant bowel anatomy and individual caloric needs during weaning patients off of parenteral support.



The high cost of treatment is likely to hamper the market growth



The cost of treatment of rare diseases is significantly high, which makes the treatment unaffordable for low-income groups. Additionally, lack of reimbursement in certain countries renders the treatment unreachable to several target groups of people.



For instance, in May 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved extending the indication of GITEX (teduglutide) for injection to pediatric patients 1 year of age and older with short bowel syndrome (SBS). Gattex (teduglutide) is an injectable drug used to treat adults with short bowel syndrome (SBS). Gattex is quite expensive, with treatment costing over US$ 295,000 a year. The cost of treatment for the lifetime renders the treatment unaffordable, as rare diseases are life-threatening and do not have a permanent cure, thereby leading to a decline in the number of patients preferring to avail of the treatment.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:



Since patients with COVID-19 have reported gastrointestinal symptoms, such findings are creating additional revenue opportunities for manufacturers in the short bowel syndrome market. However, the SBS treatment requires long-term parenteral nutrition or an organ transplant. Hence, companies should collaborate with researchers to increase the study in autologous tissue engineering, which helps in treating an individual using their own cells or tissues. Companies are boosting their output capacities in anti-secretin agents to help patients reduce gastric acid in the intestine, growth hormones, and hypomotility agents to increase the time it takes the food to travel through the intestines, resulting in increased nutrient absorption.



Short Bowel Syndrome Market Segment Analysis



By Drug Class:

GLP-2

Growth Hormone

Glutamine

Others



By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

The GLP-2 drug therapy segment is expected to hold the largest share in this market segment



The GLP-2 drug treatment accounts for the major market share throughout the forecast period. The dominance is due to the only products available for treatment with the brand names Gattex and Revestive, introduced by Takeda which were approved for sale in both the US and Europe respectively. Also, the patent exclusivity of the GLP-2 drug is anticipated to contribute to its significant share in the revenue of the global short bowel syndrome market.



For instance, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, in May 2019, announced that the US FDA approved extending the indication of GATTEX (teduglutide) for injection to pediatric patients 1 year of age and older with Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS) who need additional nutrition or fluids from intravenous (IV) feeding (parenteral support).

Short Bowel Syndrome Market Competitive Landscape

The global short bowel syndrome market is moderately competitive with the presence of local as well as global companies. Some of the key players which are contributing to the growth of the market include Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, OxThera Inc, VectivBio AG, Nutrinia, Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc, Ardelyx, Zealand Pharma, and Nestlé S.A. The major players are adopting several growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of short bowel syndrome globally.



For instance, In December 2020, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. announced positive topline results from its open-label phase 1b/2a clinical trial evaluating NM-002, its proprietary long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist in adults with short bowel syndrome (SBS). NM-002 is designed as a long-acting injectable GLP-1 receptor agonist that utilizes proprietary XTEN technology to extend circulating half-life. This is designed specifically to slow digestive transit time in SBS patients by reducing upper GI motility and improving chronic diarrhea associated with a shortened intestine.



Company Analysis:



Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited