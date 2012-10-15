Short Sale California Specialises in Distressed and Short Sale Real Estate Data and Analysis

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- Irresponsible lending and in particular sub-prime mortgages were a contributory factor to what became a global economic crisis, and the worst American depression since the 1930s. These large-scale repercussions are commonly known, but fewer people understand the nuances of how this has directly affected the housing market the problem started in, and how property buyers and sellers now face new challenges and opportunities in a turbulent market. Short Sale California is one of the first real estate websites to focus on the impact of these trends on the housing market.



Short Sale California cover the areas of California real estate that have a ripple effect on the broader market, including short sale and distressed homes, those foreclosed upon by lenders and other undervalued properties.



Short Sale California are acutely aware that the distressed and short sale real estate market is a complex and frequently fluctuating one, and they do everything in their power to keep their consumers regularly updated on changes, including those made to legislature affecting purchase and sale of short-sale, foreclose and distressed properties, and offer a detailed FAQ in jargon-busting plain English to help newcomers to the market get to grips with its opportunities and idiosyncrasies.



A spokesperson for the company explained,



“We aim to arm our users with specialised information that is often missed or actively avoided by the mainstream media. Mortgage rates have just dropped to a new all-time low, and concerns raised about Lenders’ housing inventories causing a new market crash have recently been dismissed as unfounded by experts. All the information we provide is having a direct effect on the market, which means buyers and sellers alike. We also provide in-depth information on local market trends and issues in California, creating a picture of the evolving property landscape as it develops and empowering our users to make the best decisions.”



