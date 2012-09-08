Short Sale Is Always a Better Option Than Foreclosure for Homeowners in Distress

Encinitas, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2012 -- When homeowners find themselves facing foreclosure, it can sometimes be difficult to get out from under the weight of the pressure and stress. Homeowners who find themselves in this circumstance are often blind to the options that are available to them.



“Many experts have popped up on the news saying some untrue things about foreclosures and short sales. In reality, a short sale is always the better option for numerous reasons,” says Rob Denny, Advanced Certified Distress Property Expert from Sea Coast Exclusive Properties.



“Most people know that a foreclosure is bad for your credit,” said Denny “but not many people realize that it can affect things like current and future employment as well.”



As a Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE), Denny has intimate knowledge about the benefits of a short sale over foreclosure. “These benefits are nothing new,” Rob said, “but there is so much misinformation out there that it is easy to be misled.”



A Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE) is knowledgeable of the entire landscape of foreclosure avoidance options and is distinctly qualified to negotiate with banks and help struggling homeowners regain peace of mind and a sense of stability for the future.



Rob has developed a free report entitled, “The Foreclosure Fairytale,” which is accessible from his website, http://www.westopforeclosures247.com.



The report provides a thorough rundown of all of the ways that a short sale is more beneficial to homeowners than foreclosure.



About Rob Denny

Rob Denny from Sea Coast Exclusive Properties moved to North County San Diego as a member of the United States Marine Corps in 1986. He has been a business owner, Realtor, community servant, since getting out of the Marines with an Honorable Discharge in 1988. Contact Rob for a free consultation or visit his Website for tons of free information http://www.westopforeclosures247.com



For more information about the CDPE Designation, visit www.CDPE.com.