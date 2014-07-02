Short Stay Crondon Encourages Tourists to Book Serviced Apartments Amid High Hotel Rates

Natland, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- Short Stay Crondon, a website that offers short-term serviced apartments in the southern London town, recommends that tourists in London opt for vacation rentals in the wake of reports that London hotel rates will increase this year.



According to accounting firm Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC), the hotel rates would increase by as much as two percent this year after a flat growth rate in 2013. The flat growth rate in the previous year was caused by the huge spike in hotel accommodation prices buoyed by the 2012 Olympics.



London has been described as the most expensive capital to stay in Europe. A recent report by Travel Weekly says that the average hotel room rate in London is pegged at £116, ahead of Zurich and Moscow which both have an average room rate of £111.



London is not the only city where hotel rates are on the rise. Hotel rates in the entire United Kingdom are expected to grow in 2014 after a sluggish 2013 performance.



Short Stay Crondon which specialises in serviced apartments Croydon suggests that tourists should look at short-term serviced apartments in London instead of hotels. Serviced apartments Croydon are a lot cheaper than hotels but offer almost the same amenities.



A short term let in Croydon will allow tourists to save on accommodation costs, and these savings can then be used for other important expenses like transportation and food. Short Stay Crondon also says that short term let in Croydon enable their guests to prepare their food instead of dining out in expensive London restaurants.



