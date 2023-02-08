NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Short Term Car Insurance Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Short Term Car Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Bajaj Allianz (India), Reliance General Insurance (India), GEICO (United States), USAA (United States), Oriental Insurance (India), Progressive Corporation (United States), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), Allstate (United States), Momentum (South Africa).



Scope of the Report of Short Term Car Insurance:

Short-term car insurance is an insurance plan for a temporary duration that provides insurance coverage against various natural and made calamities like natural disasters, accidental damage, personal accidents of the drivers or owners, etc. If anyone is learning to drive or rental car or using a private car after borrowing it from a friend or relative, he/she can opt short term car insurance. The various types of insurance are opted by the users according to their requirements.



Opportunities:

High Adoption of Rented Cars for Travelling in Other States



Market Trends:

Adoption of Third-party Liability Insurance by Most of the Rented Car Drivers Due to Low Cost



Challenges:

The Evolution of Autonomous Cars May Hamper the Revenue of Insurers



Market Drivers:

Increasing Road Accidents and Growing Awareness About Financial Benefits of Vehicle Insurance

Implementation of Regulations By Government Bodies of Various Countries for Compulsion of Vehicle Insurance



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Gap Insurance, Rental Car Insurance, Non-owners Insurance), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), Duration (1-month, 6-months, 9-months), Coverage (Comprehensive, Third-party Liability)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



