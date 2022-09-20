Short Term Car Insurance Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years

New Jersey, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2022 -- Global Short Term Car Insurance Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Short Term Car Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Bajaj Allianz (India), Reliance General Insurance (India), GEICO (United States), USAA (United States), Oriental Insurance (India), Progressive Corporation (United States), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), Allstate (United States) and Momentum (South Africa).



Short Term Car Insurance Market Overview:



Short-term car insurance is an insurance plan for a temporary duration that provides insurance coverage against various natural and made calamities like natural disasters, accidental damage, personal accidents of the drivers or owners, etc. If anyone is learning to drive or rental car or using a private car after borrowing it from a friend or relative, he/she can opt short term car insurance. The various types of insurance are opted by the users according to their requirements.

This growth is primarily driven by Implementation of Regulations By Government Bodies of Various Countries for Compulsion of Vehicle Insurance and Increasing Road Accidents and Growing Awareness About Financial Benefits of Vehicle Insurance.



The segments and sub-section of Short Term Car Insurance market is shown below:

Short Term Car Insurance Market Study by Type (Gap Insurance, Rental Car Insurance, Non-owners Insurance), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), Duration (1-month, 6-months, 9-months), Coverage (Comprehensive, Third-party Liability)

Market Drivers

-Implementation of Regulations By Government Bodies of Various Countries for Compulsion of Vehicle Insurance

-Increasing Road Accidents and Growing Awareness About Financial Benefits of Vehicle Insurance

Market Trend

-Adoption of Third-party Liability Insurance by Most of the Rented Car Drivers Due to Low Cost

Restraints

-High Cost of Short Term Car Insurance Compared to Annual

Opportunities

-High Adoption of Rented Cars for Travelling in Other States

Challenges

-The Evolution of Autonomous Cars May Hamper the Revenue of Insurers

Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Bajaj Allianz (India), Reliance General Insurance (India), GEICO (United States), USAA (United States), Oriental Insurance (India), Progressive Corporation (United States), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), Allstate (United States) and Momentum (South Africa)



Important years considered in the Short Term Car Insurance study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]

If opting for the Global version of Short Term Car Insurance Market; then below country analysis would be included:

- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Short Term Car Insurance Market

Chapter 1, Overview to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Short Term Car Insurance market, Applications & Types;

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, Research methodology, measures, assumptions and analytical tools

Chapter 4 and 5, Global Short Term Car Insurance Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behaviour, Marketing Channels, Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 6 and 7, to show the Short Term Car Insurance Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show analysis by regional segmentation [North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Customer Behaviour

Chapter 12, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 13 and 14, about competition landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with Global Short Term Car Insurance Market sales channel, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.



