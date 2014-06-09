Recently published research from Mintel, "Short-Term Car Rental in Russia (2014) - Market Sizes", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Short-Term Car Rental in Russia by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers personal and business self-drive short term car and van rental. It is confined to only those vehicles which can be driven on a car licence. Market size is based on expenditure at end user prices including that of overseas tourists. Market size for Short-Term Car Rental in Russia is given in RUB with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Russia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Business
- Personal
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Russia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Europcar International, Hertz Car Rental, ROLF Group of Companies, Avis Rent A Car System, LLC, Sixt Rent a Car, LLC., National Car Rental, Others
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Car Rental in Spain to 2017: Market Databook
- Car Rental in Mexico to 2017: Market Databook
- Car Rental in the Netherlands to 2017: Market Databook
- Car Rental in South Africa to 2017: Market Databook
- Car Rental in Turkey to 2017: Market Databook
- Car Rental in Brazil to 2017: Market Databook
- Car Rental in Indonesia to 2017: Market Databook
- Car Rental in Canada to 2017: Market Databook
- Car Rental in India to 2017: Market Databook
- Car Rental in Argentina to 2017: Market Databook