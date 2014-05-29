Fast Market Research recommends "Short-Term Car Rental in South Africa (2014) - Market Sizes" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Short-Term Car Rental in South Africa by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers personal and business self-drive short term car and van rental. It is confined to only those vehicles which can be driven on a car licence. Market size is based on expenditure at end user prices including that of overseas tourists. Market size for Short-Term Car Rental in South Africa is given in ZAR with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Africa. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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Segmentation of this market
- Business
- Personal
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Africa. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Europcar, Avis, Budget Car Rental, Thrifty Car Hire, First Car Hire, Tempest Car Hire, The Hertz Corporation, Others
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