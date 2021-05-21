Short Term Health Insurance Market Still Has Room to Grow: Allianz, Zurich, BUPA

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Short Term Health Insurance Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Short Term Health Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Allianz (Germany), Cigna TTK (United States), Zurich (Switzerland), BUPA (United Kingdom), United Health group (United States), Anthem (United States), CVS health (United States), Humana (United States), Centene (United States), Wellcare health plans (United States).



Short term health insurance provides the temporary solution to fill the gap between the coverage's. This type of health insurance is also known as limited-duration insurance which lasts for months or a year. It is used for individual as well as family and covers unexpected accidents and illness. The short term health insurance offers lower premiums for those who enroll before the pre-existing conditions. However, this is not eligible for federal financial aids. The Short term health insurance is available in limited waiting period which can start coverage from next day.



by End users (Individuals, Corporate, Others), Service providers (Public health insurance providers, Private health insurance providers), Coverage (Inpatient treatment, Outpatient treatment, Medical assistance, Others), Distribution channel (Online, Financial institutions)



Market Trends:

Adoption of Technology in Processing the Insurance Such as Artificial Intelligence and Automation

Provision for Private as Well as Public Sector Employees



Opportunities:

Government Regulations in Favor of the Short Term Insurance Market

Increase in Promotional Activities



Market Drivers:

Increasing Geriatric Population is Fueling the Market Growth

Low Premium if Enrolled Before any Pre-Existing Conditions



Challenges:

Stiff Competition among the Players



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Short Term Health Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Short Term Health Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Short Term Health Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Short Term Health Insurance Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Short Term Health Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



- The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Short Term Health Insurance

- In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Short Term Health Insurance various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

- Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Short Term Health Insurance.

- In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

- Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players' revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

- Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.



