Short Term Health Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 : Allianz, CVS Health, BUPA

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2020 -- HTF Market Report released a new research document of 150 pages on industry titled as 'Global Short Term Health Insurance Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe or Asia or Oceania [Australia and New Zealand] and important players/vendors such as Allianz (Germany), Cigna TTK (United States), Zurich (Switzerland), BUPA (United Kingdom), United Health group (United States), Anthem (United States), CVS health (United States), Humana (United States), Centene (United States) and Wellcare health plans (United States).



Summary



AdvanceMarketAnalytics follow a focused and realistic research framework that provides the ability to study the crucial market dynamics in several regions across the world. Moreover, an in-depth assessment is mostly conducted by our analysts on geographical regions to provide clients and businesses the opportunity to dominate in niche markets and expand in emerging markets across the globe.



Key Players of Short Term Health Insurance Market Study:

Allianz (Germany), Cigna TTK (United States), Zurich (Switzerland), BUPA (United Kingdom), United Health group (United States), Anthem (United States), CVS health (United States), Humana (United States), Centene (United States) and Wellcare health plans (United States)



In the last few years, Global market of Short Term Health Insurance developed rapidly. Major factors driving the market are Increasing Geriatric Population is Fueling the Market Growth .



Recent Industry Highlights:



On March 2020, Star health and ICICI Lombard has launched a policy which will cover the individual who has tested positive for COVID 19 and require hospitalization.



Some of the other players that are also part of study are Max Bupa (India), Health insurance innovations (United States), PICC (China) and Religare (India). The Global Short Term Health Insurance market is gaining huge competition due to involvement of United States companies that constantly invest in research & development to meet market expectation with new innovation.



Research Methodology:



The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Short Term Health Insurance market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Short Term Health Insurance market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes Short term health Insurance providers, Government associations, Research organizations and Others.

This helps us to gather the data for the players' revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, Annual reports, press releases etc.



Key Answers Captured in Study are

Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

How feasible is market for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Short Term Health Insurance market?

Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

What influencing factors driving the demand of Short Term Health Insurance near future?



If opting for the Global version of Short Term Health Insurance Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



