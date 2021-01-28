Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Short Term Health Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Short Term Health Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Short Term Health Insurance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Allianz (Germany),Cigna TTK (United States),Zurich (Switzerland),BUPA (United Kingdom),United Health group (United States),Anthem (United States),CVS health (United States),Humana (United States),Centene (United States),Wellcare health plans (United States).



Short term health insurance provides the temporary solution to fill the gap between the coverageâ€™s. This type of health insurance is also known as limited-duration insurance which lasts for months or a year. It is used for individual as well as family and covers unexpected accidents and illness. The short term health insurance offers lower premiums for those who enroll before the pre-existing conditions. However, this is not eligible for federal financial aids. The Short term health insurance is available in limited waiting period which can start coverage from next day.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Short Term Health Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Highlights of Influencing Trends: Adoption of Technology in Processing the Insurance Such as Artificial Intelligence and Automation

Provision for Private as Well as Public Sector Employees



Market Growth Drivers: Increasing Geriatric Population is Fueling the Market Growth

Low Premium if Enrolled Before any Pre-Existing Conditions



Restraints: Exclusion of Some Treatments that are covered in Long Term Insurance



The Global Short Term Health Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by End users (Individuals, Corporate, Others), Service providers (Public health insurance providers, Private health insurance providers), Coverage (Inpatient treatment, Outpatient treatment, Medical assistance, Others), Distribution channel (Online, Financial institutions) Market Concentration Insights:



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Short Term Health Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Short Term Health Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Short Term Health Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Short Term Health Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Short Term Health Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Short Term Health Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Short Term Health Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



