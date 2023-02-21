NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2023 -- The Global Short Term Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Short Term Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers and aggregators, and the agency was considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are UnitedHealth Group (United States), OUTsurance Holdings Limited (South Africa), National General Insurance (United States), The IHC Group (United States), Aviva plc (United Kingdom), PSG Konsult Limited Group (South Africa), SBI Holdings (Japan), Pivot Health (United States), Lidwala Insurance (United Kingdom), Liberty Mutual Group (United States).



Scope of the Report of Short Term Insurance

Short term insurance policy covers various types of matters like a job change, health, car, death coverage, and various other things. The short-term insurance plans are typically for the period of 30 to 90 days and have a valid up to 12 months and provide protection for a limited period. This insurance is not costly as it is for the short term and requires a lesser premium amount than the long term insurance plans. It can be used by a group of people or any individual, although short term plan also varies according to the tenure.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Job Change Coverage, Medical Coverage, Life Coverage, Car Coverage, Others), Application (Individual, Group), Distribution Channel (Insurance Agency, Agents, Online Insurance Companies, Others), Features (Tax Benefits, Death Benefit, Additional Rider Benefit, No Survival Benefits)



Market Trends:

Increasing Consumption of Short Term Health Insurance

Integration of Telematics and AI in the Short Term Insurance



Opportunities:

Rising Technological Advancement in the Short Term Insurance



Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Low Premium Rates Insurance Plans

Growing Number of Diseases Over the Last Few Year Requires Health Insurance Plans to Cover the Expenses



On 9th July 2020, Pivot Health, the insuretech coverage division of HealthCare.com, a leader in technology-enabled health insurance solutions, announced it has partnered with The North River Insurance Company, a subsidiary of the Crum & Forster enterprise, to market group short-term health insurance plans that offer financial protections and benefits for consumers.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Short Term Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Short Term Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Short Term Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Short Term Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Short Term Insurance Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Short Term Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Short Term Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



