Short Term Insurance Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2026 : UnitedHealth Group, Aviva, Pivot Health

The global Short Term Insurance market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Short Term Insurance industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Short Term Insurance study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.



Key players in the global Short Term Insurance market

UnitedHealth Group (United States), OUTsurance Holdings Limited (South Africa), National General Insurance (United States), The IHC Group (United States), Aviva plc (United Kingdom), PSG Konsult Limited Group (South Africa), SBI Holdings (Japan), Pivot Health (United States), Lidwala Insurance (United Kingdom), Liberty Mutual Group (United States)



Short term insurance policy covers various types of matters like a job change, health, car, death coverage, and various other things. The short-term insurance plans are typically for the period of 30 to 90 days and have a valid up to 12 months and provide protection for a limited period. This insurance is not costly as it is for the short term and requires a lesser premium amount than the long term insurance plans. It can be used by a group of people or any individual, although short term plan also varies according to the tenure.



What's Trending in Market:

Increasing Consumption of Short Term Health Insurance

Integration of Telematics and AI in the Short Term Insurance



Challenges:

A large number of Short Term Insurance Providing Companies



Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Low Premium Rates Insurance Plans

Growing Number of Diseases Over the Last Few Year Requires Health Insurance Plans to Cover the Expenses



The Global Short Term Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Job Change Coverage, Medical Coverage, Life Coverage, Car Coverage, Others), Application (Individual, Group), Distribution Channel (Insurance Agency, Agents, Online Insurance Companies, Others), Features (Tax Benefits, Death Benefit, Additional Rider Benefit, No Survival Benefits)



