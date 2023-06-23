Short Term Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Aviva, Lidwala Insurance, Liberty Mutual Group, UnitedHealth Group

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Short Term Insurance Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Short Term Insurance market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

UnitedHealth Group (United States), OUTsurance Holdings Limited (South Africa), National General Insurance (United States), The IHC Group (United States), Aviva plc (United Kingdom), PSG Konsult Limited Group (South Africa), SBI Holdings (Japan), Pivot Health (United States), Lidwala Insurance (United Kingdom), Liberty Mutual Group (United States)



Scope of the Report of Short Term Insurance

Short term insurance policy covers various types of matters like a job change, health, car, death coverage, and various other things. The short-term insurance plans are typically for the period of 30 to 90 days and have a valid up to 12 months and provide protection for a limited period. This insurance is not costly as it is for the short term and requires a lesser premium amount than the long term insurance plans. It can be used by a group of people or any individual, although short term plan also varies according to the tenure.



On 9th July 2020, Pivot Health, the insuretech coverage division of HealthCare.com, a leader in technology-enabled health insurance solutions, announced it has partnered with The North River Insurance Company, a subsidiary of the Crum & Forster enterprise, to market group short-term health insurance plans that offer financial protections and benefits for consumers.



The Global Short Term Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Job Change Coverage, Medical Coverage, Life Coverage, Car Coverage, Others), Application (Individual, Group), Distribution Channel (Insurance Agency, Agents, Online Insurance Companies, Others), Features (Tax Benefits, Death Benefit, Additional Rider Benefit, No Survival Benefits)



Market Opportunities:

- Rising Technological Advancement in the Short Term Insurance



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Demand for Low Premium Rates Insurance Plans

- Growing Number of Diseases Over the Last Few Year Requires Health Insurance Plans to Cover the Expenses



Market Trend:

- Increasing Consumption of Short Term Health Insurance

- Integration of Telematics and AI in the Short Term Insurance



What can be explored with the Short Term Insurance Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Short Term Insurance Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Short Term Insurance

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

- Track Right Markets

- Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Finally, Short Term Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



