Short term insurance policy covers various types of matters like a job change, health, car, death coverage, and various other things. The short-term insurance plans are typically for the period of 30 to 90 days and have a valid up to 12 months and provide protection for a limited period. This insurance is not costly as it is for the short term and requires a lesser premium amount than the long term insurance plans. It can be used by a group of people or any individual, although short term plan also varies according to the tenure.



Market Trend:

Integration of Telematics and AI in the Short Term Insurance

Increasing Consumption of Short Term Health Insurance



Market Drivers:

Growing Number of Diseases Over the Last Few Year Requires Health Insurance Plans to Cover the Expenses

Increasing Demand for Low Premium Rates Insurance Plans



Challenges:

A large number of Short Term Insurance Providing Companies



Opportunities:

Rising Technological Advancement in the Short Term Insurance



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Short Term Insurance market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Short Term Insurance market study is being classified by Type (Job Change Coverage, Medical Coverage, Life Coverage, Car Coverage, Others), Application (Individual, Group), Distribution Channel (Insurance Agency, Agents, Online Insurance Companies, Others), Features (Tax Benefits, Death Benefit, Additional Rider Benefit, No Survival Benefits)



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Short Term Insurance market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



