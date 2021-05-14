Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Short Term Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Short Term Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Short Term Insurance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are UnitedHealth Group (United States),OUTsurance Holdings Limited (South Africa),National General Insurance (United States),The IHC Group (United States),Aviva plc (United Kingdom),PSG Konsult Limited Group (South Africa),SBI Holdings (Japan),Pivot Health (United States),Lidwala Insurance (United Kingdom),Liberty Mutual Group (United States).



Definition:

Short term insurance policy covers various types of matters like a job change, health, car, death coverage, and various other things. The short-term insurance plans are typically for the period of 30 to 90 days and have a valid up to 12 months and provide protection for a limited period. This insurance is not costly as it is for the short term and requires a lesser premium amount than the long term insurance plans. It can be used by a group of people or any individual, although short term plan also varies according to the tenure.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Short Term Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Increasing Consumption of Short Term Health Insurance

Integration of Telematics and AI in the Short Term Insurance



Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Low Premium Rates Insurance Plans

Growing Number of Diseases Over the Last Few Year Requires Health Insurance Plans to Cover the Expenses



Challenges:

A large number of Short Term Insurance Providing Companies



Opportunities:

Rising Technological Advancement in the Short Term Insurance



The Global Short Term Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Job Change Coverage, Medical Coverage, Life Coverage, Car Coverage, Others), Application (Individual, Group), Distribution Channel (Insurance Agency, Agents, Online Insurance Companies, Others), Features (Tax Benefits, Death Benefit, Additional Rider Benefit, No Survival Benefits)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Short Term Insurance Market:?

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Short Term Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Short Term Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Short Term Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Short Term Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Short Term Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Short Term Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



