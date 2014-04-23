Short Term Leasing LTD. Offers Non Status Leasing on Cars and Vans

Derby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- This doesn't help new start companies who want to make the right impression to new customers or even individuals who may have missed a few payments due to divorce issues or new employment.



Short Term Leasing Ltd offer a great way to get a car and at the same time not having to be fixed into a long term contract hire. It also offers a range of flexible and fixed contracts and without the premium rates of other Non Status Leasing companies.



The company offers a wide range of vehicles from small cars such as the Fiat 500 up to the large 4x4 that is a BMW X5, and even cater for Vans and offer a wide range on 6 and 12 month contracts.



On Flexible vehicles, cars and vans can be taken for a minimum term of 84 days and roll on until they receive 28 days notice. The company can help if the mileage is higher than usual and can cater for up to 6,000 miles per calendar month.



On Fixed Contracts, choose the vehicle and the term can be anything from 6 months to 12 months, this is fixed and cannot be extended or cut short, but the cost is lower than flexible.



Rhys Adams, Marketing Director explains; "We want to help those who have just started in business, its difficult when have got no help or support in the background from the banks or funders, believe me, we had the same issue"



"But we want to be able to help these start-ups and the individuals who find it difficult to get credit by giving them a chance. We try not to charge higher rentals and instead we take guarantees, bonds or larger security deposits, besides, everyone has to start somewhere."



For more information on Non Status Leasing, please call on 01332 290173 or visit the website: http://short-term-leasing.co.uk/non-status-leasing/



Rhys Adams

Short Term Leasing Ltd

Tel. 01332 290173

Email. enquiries@cocoon-group.co.uk