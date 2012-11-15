Short Term Loan Provider Poundaccess.co.uk Launches New Blog Featuring Customer Financial Tools

Slough, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- UK short-term loan provider Poundaccess has just announced the launch of their new blog section to provide UK citizens with the tools they need to assess their finances and make more educated borrowing decisions. Poundaccess.co.uk is an online short-term loan provider that gives its customers access to fast cash within hours.



While many UK residents understand the need for short term loans to pay unexpected bills, there is still a great deal of confusion regarding the differences between short term loans, cash advances and payday loans. In order to help people in the UK make informed borrowing decisions, short term loan provider Poundaccess.co.uk has launched an expanded information blog with detailed articles on banking, living frugally, vacationing on a budget and much more. “The new Poundaccess money saving blog is intended to help people throughout the UK assess their finances and provide the tools that borrowers need to make educated borrowing decisions,” said a Poundaccess.co.uk spokesperson.



According to the informational blog, short-term loans, unlike payday loans, are not tied to the borrower’s payday for repayment. With Poundaccess, borrowers can apply for a maximum loan of 500 GBP for any time period that does not exceed 30 days. Their eligibility requirements are few and include being at least 18 years of age, permanently employed with a bank account linked to a valid debit card, and a personal email address. Their fast and easy loan application form allows them to make quick loan decisions within the hour in order to achieve a convenient loan service for customers. They even let clients utilize text loans, which allow loan applications to be made by sending a loan request via text message.



By using the website’s convenient sliders on the right hand side of the page, customers can pick the amount and duration of their loan. They then click on ‘Get a loan’ to start the application, which takes just minutes to complete. Customers will receive an instantaneous decision on their loan by both email and text. If granted, they then ‘sign’ the loan agreement online. Money is sent to the bank account within 30 minutes upon loan approval.



On the customer’s chosen repayment date, Poundaccess will collect the outstanding balance from the debit card, so customers need to ensure the required funds are available in the bank account that is linked to the card. “Customers can always repay early directly from their online Poundaccess account, and unlike many other lending sites, we are always upfront about the fees they have to pay,” said the spokesperson. For more information, please visit https://www.poundaccess.co.uk/



