Short-Term Rental Platform Market May See a Big Move : Airbnb, Tripping.com, HomeToGo, Vacation Rentals

Major players profiled in the study are:

JLL (United Kingdom), Airbnb (United States), Vrbo (United States), Vacasa (United States), TurnKey Vacation Rentals, Inc. (United States), Booking.com (Netherlands), FlipKey (United States), Hotels.com (United States), HomeToGo (Germany), Tripping.com (United States), Homestay.com (Ireland), Atraveo (Germany), Interhome (Switzerland)



Scope of the Report of Short-Term Rental Platform

Short-term rental platform offers the facility to book hotels, houses, villas, or any other property to travelers for short-term accommodation. Increasing disposable income of people and comfort level has led consumers towards short-term rentals. Short-term rentals have taken a hit after the pandemic due to the increasing hygiene & safety concern and traveler looking for specious and tech-enabled rentals to make stays memorable. Some of the platforms also offer other services like ticket booking, ride-sharing, car rentals, etc. to their customers.



In September 2021, UK-based real estate service provider JLL launched its short-term rental platform for its positioning as a rival to giants like Airbnb and Booking.com. The platform will offer professionally-managed short-term rental across the UK for leisure and business travelers. JLL provides access to the hotel or serviced apartment as well as premium urban accommodation professionally managed by the world's most trusted blue-chip operators.



The Global Short-Term Rental Platform Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Web-based, Application Based), Traveler Type (Leisure, Business, Others), Rental Type (Hotel Rooms, Houses, Pet-Friendly Rentals, Premium Rentals, Luxurious Villas)



Market Opportunities:

- The Inclination of Consumers Towards the Contactless and Tech-Enabled Stays Due to Covid-19 Pandemic



Market Drivers:

- Rapidly Growing Business Travel Due to Globalization and Easy Availability of Flights

- Increasing Use of Digital Platforms to Get Best Suitable Rentals at Affordable Price



Market Trend:

- Offering of Other Services like Car Rentals, Flight Bookings, Etc. by the Platform

- Growing Popularity of Hotel-Like Short-Term Rentals Among the Travelers



What can be explored with the Short-Term Rental Platform Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Short-Term Rental Platform Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Short-Term Rental Platform

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

- Track Right Markets

- Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Table of Contents

Global Short-Term Rental Platform Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Short-Term Rental Platform Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Short-Term Rental Platform Market Forecast



Finally, Short-Term Rental Platform Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



