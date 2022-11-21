Short-Term Rental Platform Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Tripping.com, Atraveo, Airbnb

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2022 -- Short-term rental platform offers the facility to book hotels, houses, villas, or any other property to travelers for short-term accommodation. Increasing disposable income of people and comfort level has led consumers towards short-term rentals. Short-term rentals have taken a hit after the pandemic due to the increasing hygiene & safety concern and traveler looking for specious and tech-enabled rentals to make stays memorable. Some of the platforms also offer other services like ticket booking, ride-sharing, car rentals, etc. to their customers.



Key Players in This Report Include:

JLL (United Kingdom), Airbnb (United States), Vrbo (United States), Vacasa (United States), TurnKey Vacation Rentals, Inc. (United States), Booking.com (Netherlands), FlipKey (United States), Hotels.com (United States), HomeToGo (Germany), Tripping.com (United States), Homestay.com (Ireland), Atraveo (Germany), Interhome (Switzerland)



Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/185786-global-short-term-rental-platform-market#utm_source=SBWireVinay



The latest study released on the Global Short-Term Rental Platform Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Short-Term Rental Platform market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Market Trend:

- Offering of Other Services like Car Rentals, Flight Bookings, Etc. by the Platform

- Growing Popularity of Hotel-Like Short-Term Rentals Among the Travelers



Market Drivers:

- Rapidly Growing Business Travel Due to Globalization and Easy Availability of Flights

- Increasing Use of Digital Platforms to Get Best Suitable Rentals at Affordable Price



Market Opportunities:

- The Inclination of Consumers Towards the Contactless and Tech-Enabled Stays Due to Covid-19 Pandemic



The Global Short-Term Rental Platform Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Web-based, Application Based), Traveler Type (Leisure, Business, Others), Rental Type (Hotel Rooms, Houses, Pet-Friendly Rentals, Premium Rentals, Luxurious Villas)



Global Short-Term Rental Platform market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Have a query? Market an enquiry before purchase @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/185786-global-short-term-rental-platform-market#utm_source=SBWireVinay



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Short-Term Rental Platform market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Short-Term Rental Platform

- -To showcase the development of the Short-Term Rental Platform market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Short-Term Rental Platform market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Short-Term Rental Platform

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Short-Term Rental Platform market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Buy Complete Assessment of Short-Term Rental Platform market Now @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=185786#utm_source=SBWireVinay



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Short-Term Rental Platform Market Study Coverage:

- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Short-Term Rental Platform market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

- Short-Term Rental Platform Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- Short-Term Rental Platform Market Production by Region Short-Term Rental Platform Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

- Key Points Covered in Short-Term Rental Platform Market Report:

- Short-Term Rental Platform Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- Short-Term Rental Platform Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Short-Term Rental Platform Market

- Short-Term Rental Platform Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2027)

- Short-Term Rental Platform Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2027)

- Short-Term Rental Platform Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Payment Gateway, Merchant Account, Subscription Management,}

- Short-Term Rental Platform Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Short-Term Rental Platform Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Browse Complete Summary and Table of Content @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/185786-global-short-term-rental-platform-market#utm_source=SBWireVinay



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Short-Term Rental Platform market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Short-Term Rental Platform near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Short-Term Rental Platform market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia.