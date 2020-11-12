Shortcomings with Great Plains Triggers a Rise in QuickBooks Conversions

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2020 -- Microsoft Dynamics GP formerly Great Plains is a part of Microsoft Dynamic family specifically designed for small and midsize business.



The software is well equipped with applications for financial management, human resources management, manufacturing planning, supply chain management, field service, business intelligence, collaboration, compliance and IT management.



Several modules can be purchased separately with hundreds of third-party applications from independent software vendors.



Depending on where the business is in its growth, Microsoft Dynamics GP can feel a little too overwhelming. Users also find the interface not as intuitive as it should be, making training on the software inevitable.



Some users find that it can be difficult to correct errors and delete particular transactions. Cost-wise, it can prove to be quite expensive depending on user support services and the number of users allowed to be on at the same time. Moreover, licenses are restricted to full access or read only. Not knowing the amount of data stored in entities is a disadvantage especially if there are a number of data integrations and add-ons.



QuickBooks, in comparison, is a software that was developed by Intuit to allow small to medium businesses use an accounting system online. Its main purpose is to help small businesses monitor their financial affairs and operations – with an easy to use approach, and does not require formal accounting training.



QuickBooks saves time by helping to ensure accurate accounting and by reducing or eliminating altogether - the need to enter the same accounting data in different software applications featuring tools for routine accounting that simplify tracking invoices, expenses, customers, bills and more.



Transporting data from Great Plains to QuickBooks can be quite complex. According to experts, "All Transactions" cannot be imported from Microsoft Great Plains or Dynamics to QuickBooks Online. Transactions would have to be entered manually using different file formats since the QuickBooks Online platform is different from Microsoft Dynamics.



E-Tech offers an industry-standard migration service to convert your Dynamics GP data file to QuickBooks Enterprise, Pro, Premier, Accountant, Mac, or QuickBooks Online.



More service details can be seen at https://e-tech.ca/Dynamics-(Great-Plains)-to-Quickbooks.aspx



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk