ShortSaleOpedia.com Agents Beat the Industry Short Sale Close Rate by 220 Percent

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2011 -- For many Americans, the prospect of foreclosure and even bankruptcy are a very imminent reality. In fact, according to RealtyTrac, the leading online marketplace for foreclosed properties, during the month of October 2011 one in every 563 homes in the United States received a foreclosure filing.



But in many cases, a short sale is a better solution for people struggling with debt or personal hardships who owe more on their mortgage than their current home is worth.



However, with an immense amount of misinformation about short sales in the media and on the web, people interested in learning how to do a short sale need a reliable resource to get answers to their questions.



Homeowners going through the process of a short sale or considering beginning the process are utilizing the recently launched ShortSaleOpedia.com to gain valuable insight into the ins and outs and dos and don’ts of the process. The new open-conversation platform allows homeowners to candidly ask questions and receive answers from top-notch real estate executives.



ShortSaleOpedia.com also offers additional help to homeowners wondering “how to short sale” with their connections to experienced Realtors and sales agents in every major city throughout the United States. And with a close rate of 220 percent better than the industry average, homeowners who use their connections can feel assured they are receiving reliable advice and services.



Visitors can view samples of the approval letters from recent successful short sale transactions made from ShortSaleOpedia-approved agents.



With the motto, “Short sales. Made short,” ShortSaleOpedia.com was founded by two well-educated men with years of real estate and strategic experience, Seth Rich and Sean Tierney, with the mission, “To educate home owners and get them the information and contacts they need to get the best possible outcome for their situation.”



The new website does just that by allowing visitors to get answers to the short sale questions they have. Current questions on the site include, “What is a short sale,” “How quickly can I purchase another home after I short sell,” and “What are the three biggest reasons a short sale fails?”



The site also provides a collection of the necessary paperwork to initiate a short sale from most major banks. Forms include: occupancy certificates, short sale addendums, short sale packages, short sale timelines, third party authorization forms, and more.



About ShortSaleOpedia.com

