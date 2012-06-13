ShortTermLoans.org.uk Redesigns Website to Better Assist Short-Term Loan Customers

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- The micro lending specialists of Short Term Loans are pleased to announce the redesign of their website http://shorttermloans.org.uk to make learning about and obtaining short-term loans even easier for UK customers. The micro lender is known for an easy and flexible loan process that can have cash in the customer’s bank account in less than an hour.



Unexpected bills are a fact of life for everyone in the UK. Unfortunately, obtaining a short-term loan via most banking institutions can often be an inflexible and drawn-out process that has a limited chance of success. Even with the many choices of short-term lenders, terms and options can still be limiting. In order to show that their process for obtaining a short-term loan is both simple and flexible, the micro loan specialists at ShortTermLoans.org.uk have just redesigned their website to better serve their customers. “We pride ourselves on our flexibility in terms of loan amount and duration, so our redesigned website reflects that openness and flexibility while making everything clear and easy to understand,” said a ShortTermLoans.org.uk specialist.



Typically a short-term loan will last anywhere from one day up to thirty days and is usually due on the individual’s next payday and they can borrow anywhere between £80 and £1,000 depending on their circumstances. The micro lender’s online application form takes only a minute to fill out and their only requirements are that the individual must be a UK resident, at least 18 years of age, have a verifiable salary and a valid UK bank account.



Within minutes the applicant is notified if they are approved and they can sign their loan agreement electronically. If the application is received before 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, the cash will be deposited in their bank account the same day. On the agreed repayment date, the money will be debited from the customer’s debit card.



Applicants are assured that the process is 100 percent secure and confidential. While Short Term Loans is a micro lender clearing house, their partner lenders are among the most reputable lenders in the UK. Customers are assured that there are no hidden fess with their loans as all lenders charge a set amount that is plainly spelled out in the loan agreement before the customer signs. “Our aim is to make everything simple, transparent and flexible for our customers and the redesigned website embodies those traits,” said the specialist.



About ShortTermLoans.org.uk

ShortTermLoans.org.uk is an innovative micro lender based in London. After launching their website in 2010, they quickly became one of the leading providers of flexible personal loans in the UK. The short-term lender provides more flexibility and simplicity than banks and high street lenders.