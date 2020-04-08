Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2025 - Top Companies FLIR Systems, Hamamatsu Photonics, Sensors Unlimited, Xenics

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- SWIR cameras are used as a standalone device as well as integrated with different devices used in security and surveillance, military, machine vision, photovoltaics, medical, spectroscopy, thermography, telecommunication, and instrumentation. They are used to detect radiation, which is invisible to human eyes, and capture it. SWIR cameras, such as cooled and uncooled cameras, are extensively used in the residential, commercial, military, and industrial manufacturing sectors, because of their low price, lightweight quality, and low-power consumption.



SWIR cameras are prominently used in several production processes in industrial manufacturing to check product quality, performance, and monitoring and for the thermal imaging of hot objects. Additionally, these infrared cameras are also used by the metal and glass industries for process and quality systems and by the paper manufacturing industry to determine the dryness of the paper, since these cameras can detect moisture.



SWIR area cameras are primarily used in the industrial manufacturing, military and defense, scientific research and life sciences segments as they provide the image of a defined area quickly. Moreover, these SWIR cameras can be easily installed and can provide segmented images that help in the detection of specific objects.



The global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- FLIR Systems

- Hamamatsu Photonics

- Sensors Unlimited

- Xenics

- Allied Vision Technologies

- Leonardo DRS

- Episensors

- IRCameras

- InView Technology

- Princeton Instruments

- Sofradir



Segment by Type:

- SWIR Area Cameras

- SWIR Linear Cameras



Segment by Application:

- Residential

- Commercial

- Industrial Manufacturing

- Military and Defense

- Scientific Research and Life Sciences

- Other



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market Forecast

4.5.1. Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



