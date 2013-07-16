New Materials market report from Markets and Markets: "Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market by Process (Wet & Dry), Applications (Underground Construction, Water Retaining Structures, Protective Coatings, Repair Works & Others), Systems & Geography: Global Trends and Forecasts to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Shotcrete or sprayed concrete is a specialty concrete material applied by spraying through a sealed, pressure-resistant hose or pipe. Sprayed concrete can be classified into dry-mix (Gunite) and wet-mix (Shotcrete) on the basis of its processing. Both dry and wet mixes have their specific benefits. Shotcrete is a cost effective method for placing concrete as there is no need for formwork. Nowadays, 'Shotcrete' is the general word used to determine both wet and dry processes. The major applications of shotcrete are tunnel linings, mining operations, rehabilitation works, refractory systems, and others. The demand for sprayed concrete is influenced by its versatile and innovative characteristics as it can be projected onto any shape of surface along with vertical and overhead areas.
Various raw materials used in shotcrete mix design include cement, aggregates, additives (fly-ash, silica-fume), fibers, admixtures (accelerator, plasticizer, and retarder), and water. In dry-mix process, water will be added at the nozzle while spraying. The water flow can be controlled manually by nozzleman based on the surface of application. In wet-mix process, ready-mix concrete is used where air is added at the nozzle for stream control. Among the raw materials admixtures and fibers are added depending on the specific applications.
Global shotcrete market is moderately fragmented, where BASF SE, Sika AG, Heidelberg Cement AG, The Euclid Chemical Company, and Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. constitute about 60% market share in production and supply. The companies in shotcrete market need to compete with each other with respect to low prices and wide product range in order to meet the market requirements.
The report analyzes shotcrete consumption in various applications and covers market demand with respective regions. The report also provides market overview for the sprayed concrete market.
By Process:
Dry-mix
Wet-mix
By Applications:
Underground construction
Water retaining structures
Protective coatings
Repair works
Others
By Systems:
Manual spraying
Robotic spraying
By Countries:
Germany
Italy
Norway
U.K.
Sweden
Austria
Switzerland
U.S.
Canada
Japan
China
India
UAE
Peru
Brazil
