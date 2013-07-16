"Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market by Process (Wet & Dry), Applications (Underground Construction, Water Retaining Structures, Protective Coatings, Repair Works & Others), Systems & Geography: Global Trends and Forecasts to 2018"

New Materials market report from Markets and Markets: "Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market by Process (Wet & Dry), Applications (Underground Construction, Water Retaining Structures, Protective Coatings, Repair Works & Others), Systems & Geography: Global Trends and Forecasts to 2018"