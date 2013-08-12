Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Worth $6.5 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- The report “Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market by Process (Wet & Dry), Applications (Underground Construction, Water Retaining Structures, Protective Coatings, Repair Works & Others), Systems & Geography: Global Trends and Forecasts to 2018” defines and segments the global shotcrete market with analysis and forecasting of the global revenue and consumption. It also identifies driving and restraining factors for the global shotcrete market with analysis of trends, opportunities, burning issues, and winning imperatives. The market is segmented and consumption and revenue are forecasted on the basis of major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). The key countries are covered and forecasted for each region. Further, market is segmented and revenue are forecasted on the basis of major types of shotcrete used in various industries such as underground construction, water retaining structures, protective coatings, repair works, and others.



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Underground construction - major market for shotcrete



Shotcrete market is segmented by two types: wet-mix and dry-mix. These individual shotcrete materials have application specific demands differentiated by cost and efficiency. Shotcrete process is useful in applications such as tunnels, mines, reservoirs, swimming pools, repair works, fire damaged structures, retaining walls, refractory linings, zoological structures, bridges, dams, and several others. The use of these materials minimizes energy consumption and increases the efficiency of its applications.



Global Shotcrete Market worth $6.5 billion by 2018



The global market for shotcrete in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.2 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach $6.5 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2013 to 2018. European region dominated the global shotcrete market revenue in 2012. Europe is expected to have the highest revenue by 2018 followed by the Asia-Pacific region. ROW is expected to be the next fastest growing market, with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2013 to 2018, owing to rising consumption in this region where the end-user markets of shotcrete are growing steadily. The North American market is expected to grow at a rate of 8.0% in revenue terms.



China’s shotcrete consumption is expected to surpass Germany and Japan by 2018



Japan is the biggest consumer of shotcrete in Asia-Pacific region and third largest globally. Germany is the biggest consumer in European region and fourth largest globally. Japan’s consumption is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2013 to 2018. Germany accounted for around 20.0% of the European consumption in 2012 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2013 to 2018. China, the second largest consumer in Asia-Pacific region, is expected to dominate markets in Japan and Germany by 2018 with upcoming shotcrete end user projects. China’s market is expected to experience high growth rate of 8.4% from 2013 to 2018.



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