Should All Speak with Tongues? Compelling New Book Proves Biblically That the Holy Spirit Is Given as an Indwelling Gift to All Those Who Are Saved… when They Are Saved

Tyler, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- While Christianity claims to bring believers together, great division still exists within the Church regarding when one receives the Holy Spirit. Separate sides of the issue are called Pentecostal and Non-Pentecostal. Pentecostal tradition says that even though the Holy Spirit applies Christ’s Salvation to the sinner, one does not receive the Baptism in the Holy Spirit when they are saved, but that the Holy Spirit comes into a believer to permanently indwell only when they speak in other tongues for the first time. Non-Pentecostals believe they do receive the gift of the Holy Spirit when they are born again, but they generally abandon some of the manifestations of the gifts of the Holy Spirit, and especially speaking in other tongues.



‘Should All Speak With Tongues?’ a new book from Mac Ward Symes, gives abundant scriptural evidence that one does truly receive the gift of the Holy Spirit when they are saved.



According to Symes, the words, “shall” and “all,” are scriptural keys to understanding that when the Holy Spirit was sent from heaven to the church, the promise was that all believers shall be baptized with the Holy Spirit. Jesus said, “For John truly baptized with water; but ye shall be baptized with the Holy Ghost not many days hence” (ACT 1:5 KJV).



“And when the day of Pentecost was fully come, they were all with one accord in one place. And they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and began to speak with other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance” (ACT 2:1, 4 KJV).



The book, ‘Should All Speak With Tongues?’ gives much scriptural evidence that “all” still includes every one today who has been saved through faith in Christ. “For the promise is unto you, and to your children, and to all that are afar off, even as many as the Lord our God shall call” (ACT 2:39 KJV). “The promise of the Holy Ghost” (ACT 2:33).



Book synopsis:



‘Should All Speak with Tongues?’ is a resource for anyone truly interested in whether or not speaking in tongues is a valid, current manifestation of the Holy Spirit that should be experienced by all Christian believers. It shows scripturally how one is given the gift of the Holy Spirit when born again, which Jesus described as being "born of the Spirit" (John 3:7-8); therefore, one has the potential for the operation of all the gifts of the Spirit immediately upon being saved and should walk and live in the Spirit thereafter (Galatians 5:23).



Speaking in tongues is one of the nine gifts of the Spirit that are given to every believer. "Now to each one the manifestation of the Spirit is given for the common good" (1CO 12:7 NIV).



As the author explains, his book has wide appeal.



“The book will appeal to anyone, especially those interested in a deep spiritual relationship with God, his Son Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit. One must believe God’s record concerning his Son in order to obtain eternal life. Jesus has given the Holy Spirit to all who sincerely believe in him. The Holy Spirit is given as a teacher and guide to reveal truth regarding the Son,” says Symes.



Continuing, “My book meticulously explains that the Holy Spirit is given to every person who becomes a committed believer in Christ. The gift of the Holy Spirit is not a second, or subsequent experience after one is saved, but is an indispensable, integral, and inseparable part of the new birth when one is ‘born of the Spirit.’ This conversion is brought about by a work of the Holy Spirit in the heart of an individual at the precise moment when they are saved, which Jesus called being ‘born again’.”



In order for the book to assist readers as much as possible, Symes worked diligently to cover an abundance of related subjects and questions.



“Almost every conceivable subject has been covered regarding the ministry of the Holy Spirit. As we approach the end of time, persecution and hard times that Jesus predicted will come to pass prior to his second coming. The need for daily assistance which comes through walking and living in the Spirit will intensify. One will increasingly welcome the Spirit’s guidance, comforting assistance, and intercession on their behalf, while keeping in mind that the Holy Spirit is a gift from Jesus. John the Baptist said that Jesus is the Baptizer. This book is recommended for anyone wanting to grow closer to God in their faith,” he adds.



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



About ‘Should All Speak With Tongues?

‘Should All Speak With Tongues?’, published by WestBow Press, is available now in soft cover book and e-book.



Soft Cover: ISBN: 978-1-4497-6800-3 (sc) e-book: ISBN: 978-1-4497-6801-0 (e) Text: 288 Pages



ORDERING INFORMATION

- Order from WestBow Press: http://www.westbowpress.com 866-928-1240.

- Order from Amazon: http://www.Amazon.com 866-216-1072; Barnes and Noble: http://www.BN.com 800-962-6177.

- Submit order to any store that sells books. They can obtain by computer from major wholesalers.

- Order from the Author: Mac Ward Symes: http://www.MandMMinistries.org



800-431-0710 903-520-0522 FAX: 903-581-2357.