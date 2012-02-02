Should England Be Favourite for the Six Nations Trophy?

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2012 -- Sporting Index have made France favourites on the outright index quoting their spread at 37-40, while the Red Rose are quoted at 25-28.



Stuart Lancaster’s first game in charge sees England take on Scotland at Murrayfield and buyers of the Red Rose’s supremacy will be hoping the side can secure a third consecutive win over Andy Robinson’s side. Further encouragement for spread bet buying of England’s supremacy is that the Red Rose last lost to Scotland four internationals ago following a 9-15 defeat at Murrayfield.



Scotland’s spread supporters will take heart that the side did manage a 15-15 draw on England’s last game North of the border. Those spread punters looking to sell England’s supremacy might like to know that England’s last win over Scotland was by just four points, while the previous victory was by a margin of six points.



Total point buyers for the game will be interested to learn that there were 28 points scored in the last England v Scotland contest. The average number of points scored in England’s last three internationals against Scotland currently stands at 32 points.



Chris Ashton’s total tries market for the tournament will likely be a hot topic after the winger scored six times in the 2011 competition. Spread buyers of England’s total tournament tries might also be aware that the Saracens winger finished joint-top scorer at the 2011 World Cup with six. However, spread sellers of England’s tournament tries will have likely seen that the side were only sixth top scorers at the World Cup – with 20 tries.



All the action kicks-off with France welcoming Italy to Paris after so nearly beating New Zealand in the World Cup final. Spread enthusiasts looking to buy Italy’s supremacy will recall the surprise 22-21 win over France in Rome last year. Those buying Les Bleus’ supremacy could argue that the side had won the previous 12 internationals against the Azzurri. In fact France have only ever lost twice to Italy in their history and not once in France, which will please buyers of their supremacy.



Ireland welcome Wales on Sunday looking for revenge after the Welsh edged past them in the World Cup to the delight of spread buyers of their tournament index that day. Spread buyers of Wales’ win index on Sunday will be happy to hear that Warren Gatland’s side have beaten Ireland the past two contests.



Spread sellers of Wales’ supremacy may have seen that Ireland handed the visitors a 27-12 defeat on their last trip to Ireland.



Three of the last four Dublin meetings between the countries have resulted in an Irish triumph by 15 points and that will be welcome news to spread buyers of the host’s supremacy.



For anyone that enjoys spread betting on the total tries market it might be useful to know that there were four tries when Ireland and Wales last met. Spread sellers of the total tries market should note that there were only two players to cross the line in the contest before.



About the Sporting Index Group

The Sporting Index Group is best known as the world’s largest sports spread betting business, offering the widest range of markets and taking some of the largest bets on sporting events around the world. Markets include rugby spread betting, cricket spread betting and tennis spread betting with in-play betting available.



The Group has 180 staff, all based at its London HQ. It is privately owned and is the undisputed world leader in sports spread betting, dominating the global market with an estimated 80%+ market share. Today it makes thousands of markets on upwards of 500 events every week, offering the sports fan the opportunity to bet on a wide variety of sports, political and showbiz events, as well as on a portfolio of unique virtual games. Clients transact via its websites, award winning mobile phone applications, and a 24/7 voice telephony service. Sporting Index’s B2C business continues to grow in the face of a fiercely competitive online betting market.



At the heart of the business is a world class trading, modelling and liability management capability that is widely acknowledged as amongst the best in the global betting market. The Group combines the latest technology with unrivalled trader expertise to service its core sports spread betting clients as well as an increasing number of wholesale customers who rely on the company’s fixed-odds in-play pricing data to underpin their own sportsbook operations via the Sporting Solutions brand. This has quickly established itself as a leading data provider with a number of flagship betting brands signed up.



Sporting Index is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Services Authority and the Gambling Commission