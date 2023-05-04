NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide 5G Fixed Wireless Access market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Qualcomm Technologies (United States), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Huawei (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Mimosa Networks, Inc. (United States), Cohere Technologies, Inc. (United States), Siklu Communication, Ltd. (Israel), AT&T Inc. (United States), Verizon Communications Inc. (United States), Cisco (United States).



Fixed wireless access is defined as a connection that provides broadband access through mobile network-enabled customer premises equipment (CPE). This includes various form factors of CPEs, such as indoor (desktop and window) and outdoor (rooftop and wall-mounted). It does not include portable battery-based Wi-Fi routers or dongles. Fixed wireless access (FWA) connections are forecast to grow threefold and reach close to 160 million by the end of 2025, accounting for 25 percent of total mobile network data traffic globally. There were an estimated 51 million FWA connections globally at the end of 2019, FWA traffic is predicted to grow to reach 53EB in 2025, accounting for 25 percent of global mobile network data traffic, there will be close to 160 million FWA connections by the end of 2025, providing access to approximately 570 million individuals. There are three main factors that drive the FWA market and the uptake of connections. First, demand from consumers and businesses for digital services continues, driving the need for broadband connectivity. Second, FWA delivered over 4G or 5G is an increasingly cost-efficient broadband alternative in areas with limited availability of fixed services such as DSL, cable, or fiber. Increasing capacity allowed by greater spectrum allocations and technology advancements for 4G and 5G networks is driving higher network efficiency in terms of the cost per delivered gigabyte. Third, governments are fueling broadband connectivity through programs and subsidies, as it is considered vital for digitalization efforts and economic growth. According to AMA Research, the market for 5G Fixed Wireless Access is expected to register a CAGR of 96.1% during the forecast period to 2028. This growth is primarily driven by Growing Demand for High-Speed Internet Connectivity and Broad Network Coverage With Reduced Latency and Power Consumption.



Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally. Maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market various segments and emerging territory.



Opportunities:

- Intensifying Demand for IoT and Cloud-Based Services

- Growing Demand for 5G FWA Networks From Varied Industries



Influencing Market Trend

- High Adoption of Advanced Technologies Such as Machine-To-Machine (M2M)/Internet of Things (IoT)



Market Drivers

- Growing Demand for High-Speed Internet Connectivity and Broad Network Coverage With Reduced Latency and Power Consumption



Challenges:

- Short Wavelengths of Millimeter Waves



Analysis by Application (Internet of Things (IoT), Broadband Internet, Pay TV, Others), Demography (Urban, Semi-Urban, Rural), Offerings (Hardware (Customer Premises Equipment Devices, Access Units), Services), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution



- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Qualcomm Technologies (United States), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Huawei (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Mimosa Networks, Inc. (United States), Cohere Technologies, Inc. (United States), Siklu Communication, Ltd. (Israel), AT&T Inc. (United States), Verizon Communications Inc. (United States), Cisco (United States)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



Highlights of the Report

- The future prospects of the global 5G Fixed Wireless Access market during the forecast period 2023-2028 are given in the report.

- The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.

- The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.

- The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.

- The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global 5G Fixed Wireless Access market.



