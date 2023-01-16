NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Blockchain-as-a-Service Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Blockchain-as-a-Service market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Deloitte (United Kingdom), Accenture (Ireland), Oracle (United States), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (United States), Cognizant (United States), Infosys (India), PricewaterhouseCoopers (United Kingdom), Baidu (China), Huawei (China).



Blockchain as a Service BaaS supports enterprises to use cloud-based solutions to build, host, and use their smart contracts, blockchain apps, and functions. On the other hand, the cloud-based service providers monitor and manage all the essential tasks and activities to keep the cloud infrastructure operational and agile. BaaS works similar to the concept of Software As A Service (SaaS) model. Once any third party service provider establishes necessary block chain infrastructure and technology, it can handle complex back end services as well as assists in managing their business.



by Application (Supply Chain Management, Smart Contracts, Identity Management, Payments, GRC Management, Others), Component (Tools, Services), Varticles (BFSI, Chemical, Energy and Utility, Healthcare, Electronics, Others)



Opportunities:

Advancements in Supply chain Management and International Trades

Adoption in Number of Applications



Market Trends:

BaaS Integration with Internet Of Things

Increased regulations by local as well as national regulators

BaaS for Content Streaming

Smart Contracts



Market Drivers:

Can be Developed with comparatively lower costs

Increasing Demand for Software as a Service

Growing awareness about Blockchain Technology

Cost effective Solutions



According to the CCN report on November 2018, Microsoft has been ranked as the top blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform provider, beating competitors including IBM. In addition to this, Microsoft has integrated its Baas platform with the Macrosoft Azure Cloud, which shows second-largest market share in the public cloud services market globally.

"The United State Department supports public-private partnerships for maximizing the impact and accountability of foreign assistance, blockchain technology, by bringing transparency to the international trades." and "The United Nations (UN) has even stepped into the world of blockchain, issuing a blog post this week to announce the launch of its Climate Chain Coalition, which includes the exploration of blockchain to facilitate various initiatives in environmental protection."



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



