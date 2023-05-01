NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Blockchain in BFSI Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Blockchain in BFSI market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Alphapoint (United States), Auxesis Group (India), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) (United States), Bitfury Group Limited. (Netherlands), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE) (United States), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (United States), Infosys Limited (India), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany).



Blockchain is being widely debated and has become the new buzz word for multiple industries, especially banking. Blockchain enables the near real-time and settlement of recorded transactions, reducing risk, and providing an enhanced customer experience. Smart contracts allow business validations and automated reconciliation for straight-through processing. Blockchain maintains an automated audit trail of transactions, thereby reducing manual processing for data validations and reconciliations. The increased need for transparency & accountability of transactions through GRC Management Solutions, increased adoption of cross-border payments, digital ledger, and consortium blockchain, and increased investment by banks in blockchain-based solutions drive the growth of the global blockchain in the BFSI industry. According to AMA, the market for Blockchain in BFSI is expected to register a CAGR of 73.9% during the forecast period to 2027. This growth is primarily driven by Growth in Demand for Increased Scalability, Transaction Speed, and Reduction In Processing Costs.



Opportunities:

- The growth in demand for increased scalability, transaction speed and reduction in processing costs



Influencing Market Trend

- High adoption in cross-border payments

- Upsurging in need of transactions transparency and accountability



Market Drivers

- Growth in Demand for Increased Scalability, Transaction Speed, and Reduction In Processing Costs



Challenges:

- The concern related to privacy and data securty



Analysis by Application (Digital Currency, Record Keeping, Payments & Settlement, Smart Contracts, Compliance Management, Others), End User Industry (Banking, Insurance, NBFCs), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), Platform (Platform, Services)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Alphapoint (United States), Auxesis Group (India), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) (United States), Bitfury Group Limited. (Netherlands), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE) (United States), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (United States), Infosys Limited (India), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Blockchain in BFSI Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



