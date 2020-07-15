Should You Be Excited About E-Learning Market Emerging Players Growth?

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'E-learning' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Adobe [United States], Blackboard [United States], Cisco [United States], Instructure [United States], NIIT [India], Pearson [United Kingdom].



E-learning is a computer-enhance advance learning technology which deals with technology and associated methodologies in learning using networked and multimedia technologies. Rise in focus on competency-based learning and certification program fueled by growing popularity of digital badge is making the market lucrative for potential investors.



Market Segmentation & Scope



Study by Type (Corporate e-Learning, Academic e-Learning), Application (K-12, Higher education, Corporate), Technology (Virtual Classroom, Rapid E-learning, Learning Content Management System, Learning Management System (LMS), Knowledge Management System, Application Simulation Tool, Mobile E-learning, Podcasts, Other)



A View on Influencing Trends:

Shift Towards Cloud Based Solution



Increasing Demand of Customized Content and Micro-learning



Growth Drivers in Limelight: Growing Internet penetration and Digitization



Rising Millennial Inclination Towards Digital Learning



Challenges that Market May Face: Lacks Effectiveness



Lack Of Learner Engagement And Motivation



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



Key Development Activities:

As per the report by MindWires Consulting in July 2018, Canvas has the largest market share in United States for the higher education system replacing Blackboard.



