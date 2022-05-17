New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Internet of Vehicles Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Internet of Vehicles market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



The Internet of Vehicles Market report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: Ford Motor Company (United States), Texas Instruments Inc. (United States), Audi AG (Germany), Intel Corporation (United States), SAP (Germany), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Apple Inc. (United States), Google Inc. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Cisco Systems Inc. (United States)



Definition:

The global Internet of Vehicles market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to rising internet penetration, growth associated with connected devices, increase in the presence of automation solutions in the automotive industry, the introduction of Logistics4.0, drive the internet of vehicle market growth. Navigation, cab services, security, entertainment, and a myriad of other aspects became a staple feature in modern cars. Driverless cars fulfill the need and satisfaction of customers. Implementation of IoT transformed the automotive industry. According to AMA, the market for Internet of Vehicles is expected to register a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period to 2026. This growth is primarily driven by High Adoption of the Internet of Vehicles due to Track Fleet, Trains, Buses, and Cars and The Upsurge in Adoption of IoT and Cloud Services.



The following fragment talks about the Internet of Vehicles market types, applications, End-Users, Deployment model etc. A thorough analysis of Internet of Vehicles Market Segmentation: by Application (Infotainment, Navigation, Telematics), Technology (Bluetooth, Cellular, Wi-Fi, NFC, Other), Component (Hardware, Software, Service), Communication Type (Vehicle-To-Vehicle, Vehicle-To-Infrastructure, Others), Connectivity Type (Embedded, Tethered, Integrated)



Internet of Vehicles Market Trends:

- Increase in Government Funds for Better Traffic Management, Safety Assurance, Energy Savings and The Development of Connected Vehicles

- The Emergence of Global Identification (GID)



Internet of Vehicles Market Drivers:

- The Upsurge in Adoption of IoT and Cloud Services

- High Adoption of the Internet of Vehicles due to Track Fleet, Trains, Buses, and Cars



Internet of Vehicles Market Growth Opportunities:

- The High Growth due to the Advancement of Technology



Key Developments in the Market:

On 2nd December 2019, Intel Corporation has announced it has completed the sale of the majority of its smartphone modem business to Apple. This transaction, valued at USD1 billion, was announced on July 25, 2019. As previously disclosed, this transaction enables Intel to focus on developing technology for 5G networks while retaining the option to develop modems for non-smartphone applications, such as PCs, internet of things devices and autonomous vehicles.

On 15th July, Texas Instruments (TI) has introduced an ultra-low-power switching regulator with the industry's lowest operating quiescent current (IQ) at 60 nA – 1/3 that of the nearest competitive device.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Internet of Vehicles Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Internet of Vehicles market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary and the basic information of the Internet of Vehicles Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Internet of Vehicles

Chapter 4: Presenting the Internet of Vehicles Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2021

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Internet of Vehicles market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

