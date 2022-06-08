New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Online Travel Services Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Online Travel Services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Expedia, Inc. (United States), Booking Holdings (United States), TripAdvisor LLC (United States), Ctrip.Com International, Ltd. (China), Hostelworld Group (Ireland), Hotel Urbano Travel (Brasil), South Australian Tourism Commission (Australia), CheapOair.Com (United States), Trivago GmbH (Germany), Thomas Cook Group Plc. (United Kingdom), MakeMyTrip Limited (India).



Scope of the Report of Online Travel Services

Online Travel Services offer web portal which enables the consumers from booking tickets, Automated Trip Advising, Trip fares to GPS location tracking. The online travel services generate their revenue through by providing services to other businesses as well as by advertising. Online Travel Services offer consumersâ€™ hotels, airlines, breakfasts, accommodations, cruise lines, and other travel-related service providers. Many players provide complex offerings such as search engine technologies to look for bookings within a certain timeframe, service class, geographic location, or price range and many others. The Online Travel Services market study is segmented and major geographies with country level break-up. According to AMA, the Global Online Travel Services market is expected to see growth rate of 12.3%



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Platform (Mobile, Desktop, Tablets), Booking Mode (Online Travel Agencies, Direct Travel Suppliers), Service (Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Vacation Packages)



Market Drivers:

Up Surging Internet Accessibility across the Globe

Increasing Awareness about Online Travel Pre-Bookings



Market Trends:

Introduction to GPS Enabled Travelling Assistance

Adoption of Secured Payment Portals



Opportunities:

Proliferation of Social Media Uses

Continues Advancements in Online Travelling Services Platforms



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On December 3rd, 2018, Booking Holdings has successfully completed an acquisition of hotel metasearch site HotelsCombined which was founded in 2005 and is based in Sydney, Australia with more than 150 employees. HotelsCombined has a strong business presence in APAC and thousands of active affiliates worldwide, and it will report into Booking Holdings' leading travel metasearch brand, KAYAK.



