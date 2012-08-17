Shoutlife Ranks Universal Life Church World Headquarters As the 3rd BEST Religious Organization

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2012 -- Shoutlife, a Christian and fresh approach to social networking, from many 1000's upon 1000's of organizations throughout the world lists Universal Life Church World Headquarters as the 3rd Best Organization. Shoutlife is a Christian alternative to Facebook, Twitter, MySpace, Google+ and others.



Brother Michael, President of Universal Life Church atated as follows: "Currently we have of the largest followings of any Church on such Giants as Facebook, Google+, MySpace, Twitter and others, however Shoutlife means much more it is comprised of 100% Christians. While other Christian Churches are experience drops in attendance, sexual abuse meltdowns, we on the otherhand are experience tremendous growth and popularity, as a result this means the world supports our message."



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com