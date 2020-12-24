Show Charm, Leading Curling Iron Manufacturer Introduce Cordless Curling Iron

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- Show Charm, China's reputed curling iron manufacturer is pleased to present the all-new cordless curling iron. It has gained immense popularity as the best wireless curling iron in China. This comes in sleek designs and is extremely professional to look at. Currently available in white color, this cordless curling iron comes with a fast charging capacity of 4800mAh battery. The USB battery rechargeable curling iron comes with a LCD digital tube display that shows the temperature. The iron also comes with a double insulation to prevent scalding. It operates on a voltage of 5V with automatic shut-off feature after 30 minutes.



The cordless curling iron cannot be used while charging. The temperature at which the best wireless curling iron in China operates is 140-200 degrees C. The lithium-ion cells are rechargeable and are seen in devices such as flash lights and vaping accessories. Show Charm, one of the top rated curling iron manufacturers also offers OEM and ODM services for brands who wish to introduce a stylish cordless curling iron to their inventory. All the manufacturing takes place in a state-of-the-art factory equipped with sophisticated machinery. The materials used for manufacturing the wireless curling iron devices are top grade.



The smart motor does not pinch hair, and quickly builds charming curls. It also alerts the user when the particular hair portion is curled. Coming to the advantages of using the cordless curling iron is that it is very easy to use. The stylish design makes it easy to hold it for a longer time. The device can be used by professional salons, hair makeup artists and any person who wants to have salon like curls at home. The device is so handy that it can be carried for travels as well. It does not occupy much space in the luggage and meets the styling needs during vacations too. Since, the gifting season has already started, this products makes a great corporate gift for clients, customers and patrons.



About http://www.showcharm.net/

Show Charm Precision Electronics (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd established in 2012 is a company that manufactures beauty care products such as hair removal devices, hair straightener, hair curlers, LED facial masks, hair combs, LED light therapy, face steamers, etc. The company accepts OEM and ODM orders for both domestic and international brands.



