Show Launch: Accent That's Inaugural Live Broadcast

Akron, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2023 -- Today, Gail Marie Tonkovich announced the launch of Accent That's inaugural live broadcast. Tune in at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time by visiting https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4077/accent-that to join the conversation.



The phrase "Perfectly understood and misunderstood at the same time" defines what an accent is and how it operates. This concept was elucidated by Gail Marie Tonkovich, the host of Accent That.



The featured guest for the first two episodes is Hsieh Lichi, also known as Shelly. Shelly is an expert in accents, culture, and languages worldwide. She is a versed conversationalist and a fabulous contributor to the show.



Established in 2022, the Accent That live radio show was developed to inform and entertain audiences by exploring the communication differences we all experience.



For more information about tuning in at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time, visit: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4077/accent-that



About Accent That

Wednesday at 1 PM Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica Variety Channel

International speakers sharing Pop Culture and how it defines and affects communication. Humor and high interest. Does language affect culture, or does culture affect language?



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, (480) 553-5756.