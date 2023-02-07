Show Love This Valentine's and Donate to Goodwill Home Medical Equipment

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2023 -- This Valentine's Day, help those in need by donating bath accessories and wound care products to Goodwill Home Medical Equipment. Donations of bath safety items such as bath benches, bathtub rails, and raised toilet seats can enable individuals with disabilities or limited mobility the ability to live safely and independently. Wound care products such as creams, gauzes, and bandages provide comfort to those living with chronic illnesses who would otherwise be unable to afford them.



Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a nonprofit organization working to bridge the gap between medical supply needs and limited financial resources. Every donation helps make a difference. Your generosity will ensure that Goodwill Home Medical Equipment can continue providing vital support for people struggling with long-term health conditions. All donations are tax-deductible and will be used to support the people who most need them. Your support this Valentine's Day will not only make a difference but also bring joy to individuals who rely on medical supplies for comfort and independence. Donate bath accessories, wound care products, or other items today, and show your love by giving back! So join us in celebrating Valentine's Day with an act of goodwill toward others!



About Goodwill Home Medical Equipment

Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a nonprofit organization located in Bellmawr, NJ, that collects, refurbishes, sanitizes, and sells gently-used medical equipment and unopened medical supplies at affordable prices. With daily inventory changes and items sold at reduced prices, they are one of the leading organizations in their industry. Their customer service specialists are available to help anyone find the medical supplies or equipment that will best meet their needs.



Learn more at https://www.goodwillhomemedical.org/