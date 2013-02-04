Show Love This Valentine's Season with Energy Muse Jewelry's "I AM LOVE" Bracelet

Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Leading crystal jewelry company Energy Muse has launched a brand new love bracelet titled "I Am Love," making a statement that true love starts from within. Wear this bracelet as a simple and positive reminder that we must genuinely love and care for ourselves first before we can give and receive love from others.



In the center of this piece is the Double Happiness Symbol, one of the oldest and most powerful Chinese signs for attracting love and happiness. The use of the double red string brings good luck and activates the Double Happiness Symbol.



Bringing this piece together is a pretty Rose Quartz stone, used for love and beauty. It helps to open the heart and connect to the energy of love. Pink and Red are the colors of love.



Wear this piece to affirm, "I am happy and love being me."



About Energy Muse

Energy Muse is the leader in conscious wellness energy, providing tools of empowerment, inspiration and hope. The company, based in Southern California, was founded in 2000 by native Californians Heather Askinosie and Timmi Jandro, best girlfriends for over 35 years. Seeking to educate and reconnect the world to the ancient wisdom and healing properties of crystals, each piece of jewelry combines energy and intention which create a desired outcome. Energy Muse transcends what one might think of jewelry and has instead become a lifestyle of wearable energy. For more information about Energy Muse Jewelry visit www.energymuse.com